Puducherry L-G hosts At Home amid boycott by DMK and Congress

August 15, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Amid a boycott by principal Opposition DMK and ally Congress, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday hosted the customary At Home function at Raj Nivas as part of Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry.

After hoisting the national flag near the Gandhi Statue on the Beach road and later at the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to All India N. R. Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party attended the At Home function. Speaker R. Selvam and senior officials were also present.

DMK and Congress had announced their decision to boycott the customary tea party hosted by the Lt. Governor as a mark of protest against Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s style of functioning. Both the parties criticised Ms. Soundararajan for “exceeding her Constitutional limits.” They accused her of acting as a “super Chief Minister”.

Dr Tamilisai in her brief address at the event defended her style of functioning and questioned the propriety of Opposition parties in boycotting the event.

“I have no personal interest while discharging duties. I am working with the intent to serve the people of Puducherry. If someone is not participating in the celebrations, they are only at a loss. We are all happily participating in the event. It will be appropriate for everyone to follow the customary practices,” she said.

