ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry L-G hosts At Home amid boycott by DMK and Congress

August 15, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to AINRC and Bharatiya Janata Party attended the At Home function. DMK and Congress had announced their decision to boycott the customary party as a mark of protest against the L-G’s style of functioning

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaking at the At Home function organised at the Raj Nivas as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Amid a boycott by principal Opposition DMK and ally Congress, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday hosted the customary At Home function at Raj Nivas as part of Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry.

After hoisting the national flag near the Gandhi Statue on the Beach road and later at the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to All India N. R. Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party attended the At Home function. Speaker R. Selvam and senior officials were also present.

DMK and Congress had announced their decision to boycott the customary tea party hosted by the Lt. Governor as a mark of protest against Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s style of functioning. Both the parties criticised Ms. Soundararajan for “exceeding her Constitutional limits.” They accused her of acting as a “super Chief Minister”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Tamilisai in her brief address at the event defended her style of functioning and questioned the propriety of Opposition parties in boycotting the event.

“I have no personal interest while discharging duties. I am working with the intent to serve the people of Puducherry. If someone is not participating in the celebrations, they are only at a loss. We are all happily participating in the event. It will be appropriate for everyone to follow the customary practices,” she said.

Ends

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US