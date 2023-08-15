HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry L-G hosts At Home amid boycott by DMK and Congress

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to AINRC and Bharatiya Janata Party attended the At Home function. DMK and Congress had announced their decision to boycott the customary party as a mark of protest against the L-G’s style of functioning

August 15, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaking at the At Home function organised at the Raj Nivas as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaking at the At Home function organised at the Raj Nivas as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Amid a boycott by principal Opposition DMK and ally Congress, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday hosted the customary At Home function at Raj Nivas as part of Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry.

After hoisting the national flag near the Gandhi Statue on the Beach road and later at the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to All India N. R. Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party attended the At Home function. Speaker R. Selvam and senior officials were also present.

DMK and Congress had announced their decision to boycott the customary tea party hosted by the Lt. Governor as a mark of protest against Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s style of functioning. Both the parties criticised Ms. Soundararajan for “exceeding her Constitutional limits.” They accused her of acting as a “super Chief Minister”.

Dr Tamilisai in her brief address at the event defended her style of functioning and questioned the propriety of Opposition parties in boycotting the event.

“I have no personal interest while discharging duties. I am working with the intent to serve the people of Puducherry. If someone is not participating in the celebrations, they are only at a loss. We are all happily participating in the event. It will be appropriate for everyone to follow the customary practices,” she said.

Ends

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.