Puducherry L-G, CM pay tribute to Ratan Tata

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy were among those in Puducherry who condoled the death of industrialist Ratan Tata.

In a message, Mr. Kailashnathan said, “He [Ratan Tata] was a great philanthropist who continuously strived to strengthen Indian industry and create a special place for India in the global economy. The Government of India awarded him the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 in recognition of his services to Indian industry. His loss is an irreparable loss to Indian industry and human society.”

Expressing his condolences, Mr. Rangasamy said Ratan Tata was an outstanding citizen and India’s proud son who strived to improve the nation and society with humility, generosity, and foresight.