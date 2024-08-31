Puducherry L-G clears proposal for construction of new Assembly complex

Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan has cleared the proposal submitted by the Cabinet for the construction of a new Assembly complex-cum-administrative building in the Union Territory (UT).

ADVERTISEMENT

After the AINRC-BJP government came to power in Puducherry in 2021, the Cabinet decided to build a new Legislative complex for the 33-member (30 elected and three nominated) House to function, as they found the existing heritage building located close to Beach Promenade inadequate for the present-day administrative requirements of the UT. They also took into account the safety concerns while arriving at the decision.

The idea was to construct an integrated complex for the Assembly and Chief Secretariat. Following the Cabinet’s nod, a Delhi-based consultant was appointed to prepare a Detailed Project Report in 2022. The agency submitted its report last year, and it estimated the cost for the new complex to be around ₹600 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The file for administrative clearance was sent to Raj Nivas a year ago. The then Lieutenant-Governor had kept the file pending. On Friday, the L-G gave his clearance and now, the proposal would be forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action,” Puducherry Assembly Speaker R. Selvam told The Hindu.

He said the Cabinet decided to construct the new complex after getting in-principle approval from the Centre to fund the project. “Now, the project will be fast-tracked following the clearance given by L-G. There is no funding issue involved as the Centre has agreed to incur the cost,” he said.

The Cabinet had proposed the construction in around 15 acres of land available at the Thattanchavady Market Regulatory Committee premises, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the year 2000, elected governments have been taking steps to replace the present Assembly building to accommodate the offices of the Chief Secretary, Secretaries, and Department heads attached to the complex. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, during his tenure in 2001 as the Congress Chief Minister, had worked out a proposal to construct the new Assembly building at a cost of around ₹200 crore.

The project was kept on the backburner after V. Vaithilingam became the Chief Minister in 2008, following the split in the Congress party. When Mr. Rangasamy returned to power after floating his All India NR Congress in the 2011 Assembly polls, he reviewed the project. But it did not materialise then despite the Revenue Department issuing a land acquisition notification for constructing the complex.

Mr. Selvam told The Hindu that the project was re-initiated after the AINRC-BJP came to power in 2021 as there was no financial liability for the territorial administration. “After we submitted the file to the then L-G for approval, there was a long delay. If not, the project would have commenced by this time. Now, we will speed up the process,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.