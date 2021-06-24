Puducherry L-G clears audit group for oxygen distribution

The group will ensure accountability for distribution of medical oxygen in the UT, a press release said

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cleared the proposal to constitute a sub audit group to ensure accountability for proper distribution of medical oxygen supplies in the Union Territory.

A press note from the Raj Nivas said that as per the approval accorded by the Lt. Governor, the group would be chaired by the Health Secretary and comprise two Medical Officers and representatives of the Government of India.

Among the important decisions was the approval for issuing the Letter of Award for Disposal of Legacy Waste from the existing Kurumbapet dumping site through bio-remediation and bio-mining at a total project cost of ₹42.60 crore based on the expenditure sanction accorded earlier.

Ms. Soundararajan has also accorded approval for release of the third instalment of grants-in-aid for ₹46,36,000 to the Samagra Shiksha Union Territory of Puducherry for implementation of Elementary and Teacher Education for the year 2021-22.

Sanction was also given for the release of the first instalment of grants in aid for ₹4,16,67,000 to the District Rural Development Agency for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-II for the year 2021-22 to provide road connectivity to habitations with population up to 500, the press note said.