Puducherry L-G accords expenditure sanction for Pongal gifts

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday gave expenditure sanction of ₹3.49 crore towards the grant of festival items to around 1.75 lakh Below Poverty Line cardholders by the Direct Benefit Transfer mode.

Accordingly, the Civil Supplies Department will release the cash equivalent of ₹200 directly to the bank accounts of each of the BPL card holders shortly, a release from Raj Nivas said.

In a separate release, Raj Nivas said the Lt Governor has directed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the concerned authorities to obtain necessary details to update the Above Poverty Line beneficiaries for obtaining free rice. The L-G wanted the list to be updated in 8 weeks

The Civil Supplies Department was in the process of eliminating income tax payees, GST assesses and Central government employees from getting the rice benefit. Till the list was updated, the Lt Governor directed the department to release ₹1,000 each to the APL cardholders as per the available data in lieu of rice for 3 months under the Union Territory’s scheme of free distribution of food grains, the release said.