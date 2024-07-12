Puducherry joins league of Francophone Parliaments

Puducherry is now fully integrated with the French-speaking world with its Legislative Assembly attaining formal membership of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF), an interparliamentary organisation with member-entities spread across five continents.

The induction took place during the 49th session of the APF held recently in Montreal, Canada.

As an interlocutor in unifying political bodies in the French-speaking world, the APF which has, since 1993, been recognised as a representative and consultative assembly of the Francophonie diaspora. With the legislatures of Puducherry, Angola and Cyprus joining the league, the APF now has 95 member parliaments.

The Assembly of the Union Territory, which has a 350-year-old trade and travel relationship with France and over a century of contiguous French rule that ended in 1954, joined the legislatures of Angola and Cyprus, where French is among the official languages, that were given membership at the summit.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, who was among the dignitaries at the event to mark the formal induction of the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry into the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie as an observer, termed the development “a historic new beginning for the UT”.

“By joining the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, our Assembly is the last parliament whose official language is French to join the family of French-speaking parliaments. We want to play an active role within this international body and contribute to defending the interests of French-speaking peoples around the world”.

With this, the region has been fully integrated with “the great family of the French-speaking world”. “This is an opportunity for us to open up to the world, strengthen our ties with other French-speaking countries and promote the values that unite us”.

The Minister pointed out that for centuries, the port-city has sent emigrants to the four corners of the erstwhile French empire, to Guadeloupe, Mauritius, Vietnam, Cambodia, and many other outposts.

“Today, many people from the diaspora are returning to Pondicherry in search of their roots. This is why joining the APF and the Francophonie is so important to us.... this membership will contribute to a more prosperous and brighter future for Pondicherry and for the entire French-speaking region”, he said.

Tarun Kumar, Indian Consul in Canada, was among the dignitaries at the event.

The APF also sees the induction of the legislative body in Puducherry as markingan important step in strengthening the ties between Pondicherry and the international Francophone community. As an international organisation, the APF brings together the parliaments of French-speaking countries and territories in a mission is to promote the French language and the values of the Francophonie, including democracy, human rights and sustainable development.

Significantly, the membership will allow the territory’s parliamentarians to actively participate in the organisation’s work and contribute to the development of common policies on issues of general interest to the Francophone community. It will also allow Puducherrians to spread awareness about their work and share culture and heritage with the rest of the Francophone world.

Gilles Djéyaramane, President of the France-Pondicherry Organisation, hailed the efforts of APF, especially its Secretary General Damien Cesselin, for supporting the induction process. “We look forward to working constructively with all our Francophone partners,” he added.

Almost two years of ground work preceded the induction of the UT Assembly in the APF, especially as it involved clearances of the Government of India, said Selva Annamalé, Municipal Councilor in France of Puducherry origin over phone from Canada.

A formal request for membership was submitted by Speaker R. Selvam in January and the proposal was discussed and approved by AFP.

“The integration with the Francophonie regions opens up a lot of prospects in the domains of culture, education and tourism”, he said.