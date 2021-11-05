Puducherry is the best-governed U.T., says PAI report

PUDUCHERRY

Think-tank uses Centre’s data in its study

Puducherry has emerged as the best-governed Union Territory in the sixth edition of the Public Affairs Index (PAI 2021) report of the Public Affairs Centre (PAC), a non-profit think-tank, based in Bengaluru.

Puducherry notched up a score of 1.345 on an assessment across a range of parameters and led the pack of Union Territories for the second successive year, according to the PAI 2021.

Among the six Union Territories, only Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir obtained positive scores while the remaining four obtained a negative score.

Sustainable development

The independent and evidence-based study using only Central government data available in the public domain, looked at governance performance in the context of sustainable development defined by three pillars – equity, growth and sustainability, five themes, 14 sustainable development goals and 43 indicators.

The index also took into consideration the administration’s response to the pandemic.

The PAI heat map also showed that Puducherry topped in equity, growth and sustainability.

“Puducherry maintains its 1st rank as last year, followed by Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The poor performers are: Chandigarh at 5th rank and Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 6th. Puducherry with a higher positive correlation coefficient dominates the rankings...,” the report said.

On the sustainability front, the report observed that in order for States and Union Territories to attain holistic development, they need to ensure ease of living through keeping in check the pollution levels and should not ignore the factor of cleanliness through solid waste management.