Puducherry inks pact to develop tourist spots under Centre’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0

May 23, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Territorial administration signed an MoU with L&T Engineering Ltd. to prepare a Detailed Project Report in this regard; funds from the Centre will be used to develop heritage sites, water bodies and provide civic amenities at tourist spots, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said

The Hindu Bureau

The government is evolving various projects to attract more tourists, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Following the inclusion of Puducherry and Karaikal regions under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, the territorial administration has inked a pact with L&T Engineering Limited, to prepare a concept paper, initiate consultations with stakeholders and prepare a Detailed Project Report to augment infrastructure in tourism spots.

Under the scheme, the government is expecting financial assistance of around ₹80 crore for each region to develop places of importance that have heritage and cultural significance, as tourism spots.

The Centre has appointed L&T Engineering Limited as its project management consultant for the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

On Monday, Tourism Director P. Priytarshny signed the MoU with Ratheesh, head of L&T Infrastructure Engineering, in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma at the Assembly, as a follow-up to the approval given by the Union Government.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the Centre had selected Puducherry for its performance in the timely implementation of projects under the Swadesh Darshan 1 programme.

“We will be using the funds to develop heritage sites, water bodies and provide civic amenities at tourist spots. The territory has huge potential for cultural and heritage tourism. The government is evolving various projects to attract more tourists. The endeavour is to increase the length of stay of tourists in the region from weekends, to longer stays,” he said.

