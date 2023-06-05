ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry independent legislator barges into official function, stages protest against Chief Secretary

June 05, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Orleanpet MLA G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy, along with his supporters, voiced his displeasure against Puducherry Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, who was on the dais at the function, blaming him for the tardy implementation of Smart City projects in his constituency

The Hindu Bureau

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy, with his supportes protesting against the Chief Secretary during an event held at Kamban Kalaiyarangam on Monday | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Independent legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy on Monday, expressed his displeasure over the tardy implementation of Smart City projects in his Orleanpet constituency.

ALSO READ
Puducherry Assembly | CM admits to hurdles faced by government, says functioning of bureaucracy needs an overhaul

As an event to mark World Environment Day was underway at Kamban Kalaiarangam, Mr. Nehru along with his supporters, stormed into the hall and voiced his displeasure against the style of functioning of Puducherry Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma. Mr. Verma was present on the podium along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam. 

In an angry outburst directed at the Chief Secretary, the legislator said Mr. Verma was delaying the implementation Smart City projects in his constituency. He left the venue after threatening to launch an agitation against the Chief Secretary. The legislator, along with his supporters, came to the venue after making an attempt to stage a protest in front of the Secretariat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nehru, who had pledged his support to Mr. Rangasamy’s All India N. R Congress in the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the Legislative Assembly, has been a vociferous critic of the functioning of bureaucrats in the Union Territory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US