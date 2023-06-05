Puducherry independent legislator barges into official function, stages protest against Chief Secretary

June 05, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Independent legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy on Monday, expressed his displeasure over the tardy implementation of Smart City projects in his Orleanpet constituency.

As an event to mark World Environment Day was underway at Kamban Kalaiarangam, Mr. Nehru along with his supporters, stormed into the hall and voiced his displeasure against the style of functioning of Puducherry Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma. Mr. Verma was present on the podium along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam.

In an angry outburst directed at the Chief Secretary, the legislator said Mr. Verma was delaying the implementation Smart City projects in his constituency. He left the venue after threatening to launch an agitation against the Chief Secretary. The legislator, along with his supporters, came to the venue after making an attempt to stage a protest in front of the Secretariat.

Mr. Nehru, who had pledged his support to Mr. Rangasamy’s All India N. R Congress in the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the Legislative Assembly, has been a vociferous critic of the functioning of bureaucrats in the Union Territory.