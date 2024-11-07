Puducherry in the top tier of travel guide’s must-see places

Puducherry has been ranked second, only behind Toulouse, France, among the top globally trending must-visit destinations for 2025, brought out by the 15th edition of Lonely Planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan received the accolade from Annie Greenberg, Executive Creative Director, Lonely Planet at a recent ceremony at the World Travel Mart, London.

The “Best in Travel” bucketlist of 30 global destinations for tourists was chosen on criteria such as topicality, unique experience, the ‘wow factor’, and commitment to sustainability, community, and diversity. Incidentally, Puducherry was the sole entrant from India in this edition.

The travel guide’s synopsis read: “Located on the Bay of Bengal in South India, Puducherry (formerly Pondicherry) has attracted visitors with its Gallic architecture, reflecting its history as a French colony until 1954, as well as its temples and spiritual centres. Now the city is beckoning beachgoers, thanks to an ongoing effort to restore the sandy coastline.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.