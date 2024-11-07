ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry in the top tier of travel guide’s must-see places

Published - November 07, 2024 01:01 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan receiving the accolade from Annie Greenberg of Lonely Planet that listed Puducherry as a top tier destination in London recently.

Puducherry has been ranked second, only behind Toulouse, France, among the top globally trending must-visit destinations for 2025, brought out by the 15th edition of Lonely Planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan received the accolade from Annie Greenberg, Executive Creative Director, Lonely Planet at a recent ceremony at the World Travel Mart, London.

The “Best in Travel” bucketlist of 30 global destinations for tourists was chosen on criteria such as topicality, unique experience, the ‘wow factor’, and commitment to sustainability, community, and diversity. Incidentally, Puducherry was the sole entrant from India in this edition.

The travel guide’s synopsis read: “Located on the Bay of Bengal in South India, Puducherry (formerly Pondicherry) has attracted visitors with its Gallic architecture, reflecting its history as a French colony until 1954, as well as its temples and spiritual centres. Now the city is beckoning beachgoers, thanks to an ongoing effort to restore the sandy coastline.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US