Puducherry housing board flats in poor condition

Cracks on the walls, foul smell from sewage give residents a hard time

Residents of a Puducherry housing board flat at Suthanthira Ponvizha Nagar are a worried lot as the apartments they occupied 11 years ago have started showing signs of dilapidation.

Many of the low income group (LIG) flats have developed deep cracks on the wall and even iron roads inside the beams that support the concrete structure have started protruding.

Concrete sealing had peeled off in several flats exposing the building, said R. Vignesh, a resident. “We live in complete fear as things may worsen if there is a continuous downpour. It is our hard-earned money that we have invested in the flats and so far our pleas to the government have gone unheeded,” he added. “We don’t know how they constructed the building. We sometimes wonder whether they used cement at all,” R. Palanivel, another resident said.

During the recent Assembly poll, the occupants of the flat came together and even threatened to boycott the polls. As a candidate, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had to personally intervene seeking permission to campaign in the housing board colony.

People including retired government employees, purchased the high income group flats for ₹34. 5 lakh and LIG for ₹10. 34 lakh through a lot system.

J. Ramesh, another resident, said flooring in most of LIG flats had sustained damage and in certain flats even sewage water came inside.

“The entire sewage system has collapsed in the colony. The foul smell that emanates from the sewage has become unbearable,” he added.

After a few cases of dengue surfaced, the association gave a written complaint to the health department highlighting the unhygienic condition. The health department even warned the housing board on the issue, said Mr.Vignesh.

It was not just the condition of the apartment that worried the occupants. Even 11 years after occupancy, the owners were yet to get the documents, he added.

“We can’t even sell the flats because of lack of documents and due to the condition of flats. Nobody will come and buy the apartment in its present condition. Several people wanted to leave the place,” he added.

Local legislator A. John Kumar, who had raised the issue in the recent budget session of the Assembly, said the housing board cannot turn a blind eye to the pleas of the residents. The board should either settle the issue by giving adequate compensation or return the money received from the owners with interest. “If the occupants have utilised the money to purchase a plot, they would have got good returns. The board should not wait for long to take a decision,” he added.