Puducherry

Puducherry House session on Feb. 12

more-in

The Legislative Assembly will reconvene on February 12 at the Assembly hall. The proceedings would commence at 9.30 a.m., said a communication from Assembly Secretary A. Vincent Rayar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
politics
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:58:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-house-session-on-feb-12/article30669019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY