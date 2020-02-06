Puducherry House panel summons CS again

Assembly Committee on Privileges has decided to summon Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar for the second time on Monday as part of the proceedings against him for floating an advertisement to appoint the State Election Commissioner in violation of a ruling given by Speaker V.P. Sivakolandhu bestowing power to appoint SEC with the elected government.

The Committee has decided to question him once again as he had “failed” to give a convincing reply during the first inquiry on January 27, said a member in the committee.

“During the inquiry, the Chief Secretary agreed to give a written reply in five days on the reasons for issuing the advertisement. So far, he has not submitted the reply. So, on Wednesday, the committee sent a notice asking him to appear on Monday,” the member told The Hindu.

L-G takes objection

Questioning the rationale of serving show-cause notice on the Chief Secretary when the judiciary was seized of the issue, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, in a WhatsApp message, to reporters said, “This matter is under very active consideration of a Division Bench of the Madras High Court and being heard most expeditiously. And the Centre is defending its own decision in the court through Additional Solicitor General.”

Mr. Kumar was under instruction from the Government of India to comply with its directions to appoint SEC in a “fair” manner. “Serving such notices on the senior most civil servant may cause distraction in the day-to-day administration. However, it is up to the resilience of the officer concerned not to get distracted and remain focussed on the priorities of his responsibilities,” she said.