Puducherry hosts first live concert after pandemic

PUDUCHERRY

14 December 2020 01:30 IST

‘Jugalbandhi by the Bay’ featured city-based musicians

The city hosted its first live concert after the coronavirus pandemic struck early this year with musicians from Carnatic and Hindustani streams joining for a jugalbandhi performance at the Tourism Department’s seaside property, the Pondy Marinaa on Friday.

The free-entry concert, ‘Jugalbandhi by the Bay’ featured city-based musicians P.V. Bose, carnatic vocalist, Basab Sen on sitar, Manosh Bardhan on the tabla and V. Sivakumar on the mridangam.

Basab Sen set the tone for the north-south musical melange with a sitar solo that captured the essence of Raag Bihag.

The sounds of the sitar gave way to an exposition of the Mysore Vasudevachar composition Girija Ramana in raga Gambheera Nattai. Then, an invocation of verse from the Kasturi Thilakam set the prelude for Krishna Nee Begane set in Yamuna.

High points

A thrilling jugalbandhi by peer ragas Hindolam (Carnatic) and Malkauns (Hindustani) was one of the high points of the performance before a thillana in Misra Shivaranjani served the finale for the concert.

“The concert was totally experimental but went off very well,” said Mr. Bose, who is the vocalist-frontman of the experimental band TranSwaras.