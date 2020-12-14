Puducherry hosts first live concert after pandemic

The city hosted its first live concert after the coronavirus pandemic struck early this year with musicians from Carnatic and Hindustani streams joining for a jugalbandhi performance at the Tourism Department’s seaside property, the Pondy Marinaa on Friday.
The free-entry concert, ‘Jugalbandhi by the Bay’ featured city-based musicians P.V. Bose, carnatic vocalist, Basab Sen on sitar, Manosh Bardhan on the tabla and V. Sivakumar on the mridangam.
Basab Sen set the tone for the north-south musical melange with a sitar solo that captured the essence of Raag Bihag.
The sounds of the sitar gave way to an exposition of the Mysore Vasudevachar composition Girija Ramana in raga Gambheera Nattai. Then, an invocation of verse from the Kasturi Thilakam set the prelude for Krishna Nee Begane set in Yamuna.
High points
A thrilling jugalbandhi by peer ragas Hindolam (Carnatic) and Malkauns (Hindustani) was one of the high points of the performance before a thillana in Misra Shivaranjani served the finale for the concert.
“The concert was totally experimental but went off very well,” said Mr. Bose, who is the vocalist-frontman of the experimental band TranSwaras.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath