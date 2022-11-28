Puducherry Home Minister defends performance of NDA government

November 28, 2022 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Defending the performance of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory, Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Monday said former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was making false allegations to gain political mileage.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural of a Regional-Level Exhibition at the Jeevandham Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the Minister said the government, in the last one year, had implemented many programmes which the previous Congress government could not execute.

“Mr. Narayanasamy is levelling allegations against the government to make his political presence felt. He is making false allegations for political gains. People are aware of the programmes being implemented by the government headed by Mr. Rangasamy,” the Home Minister said.

‘Student-only buses from next week’

Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that earlier, the government used to collect ₹1 from students for travel in student-only buses. Now, the government has decided not to collect any amount and such buses would start plying from next week.

The government had also floated tenders to provide free uniforms to students, he said. The government will also start providing eggs to students with their noon meals. Tenders would be floated soon to provide free laptops to students, he added.

Science expo

Earlier, Mr Namassivayam inaugurated the exhibition of scientific projects of students from private and government schools in Puducherry region. He interacted with the students along with former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Mayilsamy Annadurai.

Around 400 exhibits of students are displayed at the school till November 30. The best exhibits will be presented for participation in the State-Level Exhibition scheduled to be held on December 1 and 2.

Students are permitted to visit Jeevandham School at Karamanikuppam from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The exhibition is open to the general public from 4 p.m to 5 p.m.