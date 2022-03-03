Puducherry Heritage Festival starts from March 4

The 8th edition of the event will run till March 27 with a schedule of concerts, performances and workshops

The 8th edition of the event will run till March 27 with a schedule of concerts, performances and workshops

From appreciating French-era architectural landmarks, guided heritage walks and biodiversity workshops to celebrating Creole cuisine, indigenous food systems and handicrafts, the eighth Pondicherry Heritage Festival (PHF), beginning on Friday, will offer participants a diverse experiences.

The PHF 2022, to be held between March 4 and 27, will focus on “celebrating the natural, cultural and built heritage of the bio-region.”

Originally conceived to spotlight the conservation of the city’s Franco-Tamil architectural legacy, the festival has, over the years, expanded its scope to embrace the wider aspects of the region’s local heritage, going beyond monuments and buildings to highlight threatened waterbodies as well as the unique spiritual and cultural landscape.

Organisers told a press conference on Thursday that the event would feature a packed schedule with music concerts and dance performances, book launches, sessions on the region’s wildlife and workshops on biodiversity mapping.

A host of agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including the Tourism Department, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Alliance Française Pondicherry (AFP), French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP), People for Pondicherry’s Heritage (PPH), Pondicherry Citizen’s Action Network (PondyCAN) and Alliance for Good Governance (AGG), are supporting the event.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan is scheduled to inaugurate the PHF on Friday at the Alliance Française auditorium. Satish Nallam, AFP president, said the PHF would mark the beginning of an eventful calendar for the city with the Francophone and Bonjour India festivals to follow.

Kakoli Banerjee of PPH noted that there were signs of tangible gains from heritage awareness campaigns as the PHF entered its eighth year. In addition to the restoration of the Calve College, V.O.C. School and Pensionnat De Jeunes Filles (Government Girls French High School) being undertaken under the Smart City Project, the Old Light House and the Old Court building had also been preserved.

Sunaina Mandeen, PondyCAN, said the thrust was on driving home the message that people shaped by the natural and cultural heritage of the region they inhabit should protect and preserve it for future generations.

Doris Barboni, Department of Ecology, IFP, said the two major events during the festival would be the Wetlands Photo Contest to raise awareness on these ecosystems and the ongoing Local Food Systems workshop. Besides these, two booklets — The Keerai Project and The Native Bees and Pollination in the Puducherry Bioregion — would be launched in English and Tamil.

Arul, INATCH architect, said the festival, which was launched to highlight the importance of heritage conservation after the collapse of the 146-year-old Mairie Landmark in 2014, had raised public awareness and guided policy to an extent.

Bitasta Samantaray, PPH, said the festival would showcase the wares of local craftsmen with an expo at the Crafts Bazaar.

Joy Ganguly from AGG said local communities would be encouraged to take stewardship of waterbodies in Thimmayapper Naicken Palayam .

The screening of the new Marathi film Pondicherry is another highlight of the festival.

Geared towards evoking heritage consciousness at a young age, the PHF has lined up over 40 online events on the heritage theme for age groups from kindergarten to school and college students (www.phf2022.com).