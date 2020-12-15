Puducherry

Puducherry Health Minister named best MLA of U.T. Assembly

Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. File
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 15 December 2020 03:41 IST
Updated: 15 December 2020 01:50 IST

Rao has been representing Yanam Constituency since 1996

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has been selected as the best legislator of the 14th Legislative Assembly.

A committee headed by Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu, comprising of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, N.S.J. Jayabal (AINRC) and AIADMK legislature party leader A. Anbalagan, selected Mr. Rao as the best MLA, a release from Secretary, Legislative Assembly, R. Mounissamy, said on Monday.

The current Health Minister has been representing the Yanam Assembly Constituency since 1996.

