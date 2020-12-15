Puducherry

Puducherry Health Minister named best MLA of U.T. Assembly

Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. File  

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has been selected as the best legislator of the 14th Legislative Assembly.

A committee headed by Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu, comprising of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, N.S.J. Jayabal (AINRC) and AIADMK legislature party leader A. Anbalagan, selected Mr. Rao as the best MLA, a release from Secretary, Legislative Assembly, R. Mounissamy, said on Monday.

The current Health Minister has been representing the Yanam Assembly Constituency since 1996.

