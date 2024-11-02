Puducherry has submitted project report to Centre seeking nod for availing ₹4,750 crore loan from Asian Development Bank: CM

The Puducherry Government has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre seeking permission to avail loan to the tune of ₹4,750 crore from Asian Development Bank for initiating various development and infrastructure works in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Friday.

Making the announcement while participating in the Puducherry Liberation Day celebrations held at Gandhi Thidal, the Chief Minister said the territorial government was keen on the holistic infrastructure development of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.

The Government has also planned to set up two desalination plants with a capacity of 50 million litres per day in Puducherry, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Rangasamy, who led the celebrations, was given a guard of honour on his arrival. After the hoisting of the national flag, various contingents of the territorial police, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and school students participated in the march. Various cultural programmes were also held.

Elaborating on the various steps taken by the government, Mr. Rangasamy said that the benefits of various welfare schemes executed by the administration had reached the beneficiaries. Puducherry has thus emerged as a model Union Territory for other States.

As many as sixteen line departments were implementing 142 welfare schemes through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. More than 98% of the beneficiaries’ bank accounts were seeded with Aadhaar. Funds to the tune of ₹796.82 crore were disbursed through DBT for the financial year 2023-24.

Mr. Rangasamy said that after his government assumed office, a sum of ₹124.76 crore had been extended to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to enhance their education.

“My government is focusing its attention on the development of all sectors with people’s cooperation,” he said, seeking their continued support for greater development.

Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelou, Ministers A. Namassivayam, K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Djeacoumar, A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, legislators and senior officials were present at the event.

Liberation Day was celebrated with fanfare in all four regions of the Union Territory. It was on November 1, 1954 that the then French establishments of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam merged de facto with the Indian Union, bidding farewell to the French regime.

