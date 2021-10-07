Puducherry Govt withdraws 2019 notification providing reservation to BCs, STs, in local body polls

PUDUCHERRY

07 October 2021 11:58 IST

The move comes after a petition in the Madras High Court

The Local Administration Secretariat on Wednesday issued orders withdrawing its 2019 notifications providing reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes in the Puducherry local body polls.

Orders issued on behalf of the Lt Governor by the Under Secretary to the Government (Local Administration) Giddi Balaram, said the notifications issued on March 7, 2019, pertaining to Puducherry Municipalities Act, 1973 and Puducherry Village Panchayat and Commune Panchayats Act, has been repealed.

The government had informed the Madras High Court while hearing a petition challenging the conduct of local body polls citing anomalies that it would withdraw the 2019 notifications and would confine the reservation to Scheduled Castes in local body elections.

The court had directed the State Election Commission to issue a fresh notification rescheduling the conduct of polls after the government withdraws its 2019 order.