Puducherry govt. to remit ₹500 into accounts of beneficiaries to buy Pongal items

January 12, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has given administrative sanction to remit ₹500 into the account of ration card holders to buy Pongal items, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the side lines of Pongal celebrations at Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor said the government has adopted Direct Benefit Transfer mode to implement the decision to provide Pongal gift.

The government was earlier planning to distribute Pongal gift of 10 items including raw rice, jaggery and sugar worth around ₹470. The Chief Minister had made an announcement to distribute the items to the beneficiaries through Anganwadi workers.

To a query on why the items were not distributed through ration shops, the Lt. Governor said DBT was adopted as cash was remitted into the accounts of ration card holders for free rice scheme. “DBT will be followed for distribution of Pongal gift also as it is the norm followed in UT, “ Dr Tamilisai said.

She also denied of having any file moved by the government on reopening of ration shops for distribution of rice pending at Raj Nivas. “There is no file pending with me on re-opening of ration shops,” she said.

The Lt Governor also informed she had given sanction for providing monthly pension of ₹ 1,000 to women belonging to BPL families and who are not availing any other financial assistance from government. The scheme was announced by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the last budget.

Mr Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers A. Namassivayam, C. Djeacoumar, Chandirapriyanga, Member of Rajya Sabha Selvaganabathy, legislators, BJP president V. Saminathan, AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal and other senior officers attended the celebrations.