ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Govt. to recruit 370 nurses, says CM

October 30, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said steps are being taken to recruit 200 nurses at the Government Medical College and the process has been initiated to establish a Nursing Council for the Union Territory

The Hindu Bureau

N. Rangasamy | Photo Credit: M.SAMRAJ

The government is in the process of recruiting around 370 nurses, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Monday.

Inaugurating the College of Nursing at the Government Medical College, Kathirkamam, the Chief Minister said a notification has been issued to recruit 105 nurses for the Government General Hospital. Around 65 more nurses will be recruited for the general hospital, he added.

Steps are being taken to recruit 200 nurses at the Government Medical College. The process has been initiated to establish a Nursing Council for the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauding the role of the nursing community, Mr. Rangasamy said the profession has got a major responsibility in managing the healthcare sector. “It is a selfless and noble profession. They are regarded on par with doctors in providing healing touch to patients. The community has an important role in patient care,” he said.

The priority of his government was to provide affordable education, Mr. Rangasamy said, while administrative measures are being taken to start more colleges in the higher education sector.

“We are considering giving permission to start more medical and nursing colleges. The government understands the need to provide quality education for betterment of society and to provide employment opportunity to youngsters,” Mr Rangasamy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US