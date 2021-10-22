Puducherry govt. to raise ₹125 cr. through securities

Bids should be submitted on Oct. 26

The government will sell by auction dated securities to raise ₹125 crore with a six-year tenure. The securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹10,000 thereafter.

The auction will be conducted by Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office (Fort) on Tuesday. Interested persons, firms, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, Provident Fund, trusts, regional rural banks, co-op. banks, etc., may submit a single consolidated non-competitive bid on behalf of all its constituents in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) available in the website on October 26 between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The competitive bids shall be submitted electronically between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on the same day.

The result of auction will be displayed by Reserve Bank of India, Fort, Mumbai, on the same day. Successful bidders should deposit the price amount of the stock covered by their bids by means of a banker’s cheque or demand draft payable at Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai (Fort), or Chennai on October 27 before the close of banking hours.