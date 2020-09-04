Puducherry govt to raise ₹125 cr. from open market

The territorial administration has decided to sell three-year dated securities in the form of stock to the public by auction of an aggregate amount of ₹125 crore. Securities would be issued for a minimum amount of ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹10,000 thereafter, a communication issued by Secretary to Government (Finance) Shurbir Singh said here on Thursday.

Interested persons, firms, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, provident fund trusts, rural banks and co-operative banks can submit a single consolidated non-competitive bid on behalf of all its constituents in the electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) available on the website www.rbi.org.in between 10.30 a.m and 11. 30 a.m on September 8, the communication said.