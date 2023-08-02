Puducherry govt. to introduce e-rickshaws shortly in Boulevard area

August 02, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government is set to introduce e-rickshaws soon in the Boulevard area. The Transport Department has floated tenders to procure 60 e-rickshaws, to be operated either by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) or the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

E-rickshaws, which are popular in Delhi, Jaipur and Udaipur, are not only efficient and environment-friendly, but also a cheap mode of transport.

Official sources said that the penetration of intermediary public transport was very low, especially in the Boulevard area. With limited options for mobility, the government planned to bring in e-rickshaws. These battery-operated vehicles have multiple benefits and can easily navigate the narrow roads in the French and Tamil quarters in the Boulevard area.

“The Transport Department has called for tenders from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), who are eligible for subsidy under the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-2) scheme for the procurement of 60 e-rickshaws. The vehicle can carry four passengers and can run 85 km on full charge,” a senior Transport Department official said.

The official further said: “We have framed procedural guidelines for licensing/registration and grant of permit for the e-rickshaws to provide affordable transport to senior citizens, women, and children for last mile connectivity. The Transport Department will procure the rickshaws and outsource them to a transporter or an agency with good experience in operating them.”

While the department will be responsible for the fare notification, the operation and maintenance of the vehicles will be borne by the transporter. The fleet of rickshaws will have a uniform colour code. They will have GPS facility and be connected to the Centralised Control and Command Centre, established by the Transport Department.

