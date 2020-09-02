Puducherry govt to appoint around 150 doctors on contract basis

: The Puducherry government has initiated the process to recruit around 400 health workers, including 153 doctors, on contract basis for 90 days, to treat COVID-19 patients.
The department has invited applications from eligible candidates in the Union Territory for the post of general duty medical officers, nursing officers, ANMs, drivers and sanitary workers.
They would be posted at Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions.
The government planned to recruit as many as 153 doctors, 125 nurses, 92 ANMs and 24 sanitary workers to deal with the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
According to Director of Health S. Mohan Kumar, the candidates would be recruited on the basis of walk-in interview scheduled to be held for three-days starting, September 3. The recruitment of candidates would be held in all the four regions, the official said.
The interview for candidate from Puducherry would be held at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, he said.
