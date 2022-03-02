Puducherry govt. taking steps to bring back stranded students: L-G

:

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the government was taking steps to bring back all students from the Union Territory who are stranded in Ukraine.

The Raj Nivas, in a release, said the Lt. Governor received Roja Siva Mani, a student from Puducherry studying in Ukraine, at the Chennai airport on Tuesday night. She reached Chennai along with other students from Tamil Nadu, the release said.

Twenty ‐three students from the Union Territory have sought evacuation from Ukraine. The administration was in constant touch with Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the remaining stranded students, the release said.