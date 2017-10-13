Puducherry govt. staff to get bonus

The territorial administration has announced bonus to the government staff and employees of public sector undertakings.

The Cabinet, which met on Wednesday night, has decided to disburse ₹7,000 as bonus to Group B non-gazetted employees and Group C employees.

Employees of government boards and cooperative staff will get ₹11,000 and daily rated employees ₹1,200, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions.

Power purchase

The implementation of GST has resulted in a revenue loss of ₹40 crore a month. The Union government had reimbursed the loss for July, he said. He accused the Kerala government of violating the power purchase agreement. They were demanding ₹5.20 per unit instead of ₹3.20 as earlier agreed upon. Now, the Centre had permitted Puducherry to procure electricity from the Southern grid at ₹3.50 per unit, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

He said the government had decided to change the name of Government Tagore Arts College as Tagore Arts and Science College. It had also decided to set up an Electronic Research Centre inside the Electronic Park at Kalapet, he said.