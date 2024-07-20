ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry govt should prevail Union Government to provide job reservation for locals at JIPMER: CPI

Published - July 20, 2024 11:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India has urged the AINRC-BJP government to prevail upon the Union Government to provide job reservation for local residents at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry.

Party secretary A. M Saleem in a statement said the Puducherry government has provided land and other facilities for establishing JIPMER. The institute used to consider local residents for jobs but in the recent past the hospital management stopped the practice of giving reservation for local residents, he said.

JIPMER has now started the process to recruit around 165 nurses. In the past, nurses selected by the institute got transferred to other hospitals and some left the job leaving vacancy backlog at the institute. To avoid such a situation, the government should prevail upon Centre to provide 25 % reservation for local candidates for the nursing posts. This will also help in addressing the huge unemployment issue facing the Union Territory, he said.

