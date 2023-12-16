Puducherry govt. seeks ₹310 cr. from NDMA to prevent erosion of coastline in Puducherry and Karaikal regions

December 16, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has approached the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for funding to the tune of ₹310 crore to carry out mitigation measures on the coastline of the Union Territory after the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) flagged the huge vulnerability of the coastline of the Puducherry and Karaikal regions to erosion.

The Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, informed the Lok Sabha on December 13 about the findings of the NCCR and mitigation measures planned by the Puducherry government. The Minister, in his reply to a question by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, stated that “approximately 50% of the U.T.’s coastline is experiencing erosion, 10% is undergoing accretion, and 40% is characterised as stable.”

Mr. Rijiju, while giving his reply, also mentioned a report titled “Enhancing Coastal Disaster Resilience in Puducherry: An Effective Mitigation Approach’‘ prepared by the U.T. administration for funding from NDMA.

According to a government source, the report was prepared by NCCR in consultation with various wings of the territorial administration after the findings of varying degrees of the U.T.’s coastline came out.

Secretary, Environment, A. Muthamma, in October, wrote to the head of NDMA, seeking funds to the tune of ₹310 crore to improve the resilience of Puducherry to coastal disasters. The government proposed mitigation measures, including hybrid and green solutions, to reduce the risks posed by coastal disasters, the source said.

“We have taken the findings of the NCCR very seriously. We approached NDMA in October, and we are yet to get any reply. Meanwhile, the government is exploring other options with the Government of India for funds to implement mitigation measures,” said a government representative.

The shoreline analysis by NCCR’s expert team revealed that coastal erosion has become one of the most alarming threats in varying pockets along the Puducherry coast. The study revealed that places such as Pillaichavady, Auroville Beach, Pondy Marina Beach, Paradise Beach, Nallavadu, Narambai, and Pudukuppam are erosion hot spots in Puducherry.

“The erosion rate is rising, and if this trend continues, the number of eroding sites along the coast, notably those further north, may increase. The coast is highly vulnerable, and mitigation measures are to be designed for strengthening the resilience of the coastal environment,” the document prepared by NCCR said.

The NCCR, according to an official, had suggested a hybrid option of integrating grey measures (construction of sea walls, , breakwaters, and reefs) for highly eroding coasts. It also suggested green options, which include the development of mangroves, sand dunes, and vegetation cover. The dune restoration has been suggested in areas such as Nallavadu, Pudhukuppam, Mandapathur, Kilinjalmedu, and Karaikal as a long-term coastal protection measure, the official said.

