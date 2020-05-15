Puducherry govt. sanctions special loan for rural women

Nearly 37,000 women living in rural areas will benefit from the Puducherry government’s offer to provide special bank loan of ₹10,000 each to every member of 2,803 self-help groups (SHGs).

Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, the District Rural Development Agency will facilitate loans to SHG members as a measure to alleviate their suffering because of lockdown.

With 2,020 SHGs having 26,218 members, Puducherry will get ₹26.22 crore and Karaikal district, with 784 SHGs with 10,785 members, will get ₹10.78 crore.

Low interest rate

The government will bear 3% of the 7% interest component for the loan availed. The scheme was announced by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy days after the Centre announced the lockdown from March 25

Mr. Narayanasamy on Friday held a meeting with representatives of various banks to assess disbursement of loans. The Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement, said so far 5,423 members representing 411 SHGs in Puducherry had availed the facility. In Karaikal, 2,914 women belonging to 213 SHGs had availed the loan, the statement said.

The Chief Minister has directed the banks to complete the loan disbursal to all SHGs in the next 15 days, it said.