Relief for women Puducherry

Puducherry govt. sanctions special loan for rural women

Grain for the poor: Rationa cardholders standing in front of the Government High School at Dharmapuri in Puducherry to collect free toor dal on Friday.

Grain for the poor: Rationa cardholders standing in front of the Government High School at Dharmapuri in Puducherry to collect free toor dal on Friday.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Every woman applicant to get ₹10,000 as loan at low interest rate

Nearly 37,000 women living in rural areas will benefit from the Puducherry government’s offer to provide special bank loan of ₹10,000 each to every member of 2,803 self-help groups (SHGs).

Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, the District Rural Development Agency will facilitate loans to SHG members as a measure to alleviate their suffering because of lockdown.

With 2,020 SHGs having 26,218 members, Puducherry will get ₹26.22 crore and Karaikal district, with 784 SHGs with 10,785 members, will get ₹10.78 crore.

Low interest rate

The government will bear 3% of the 7% interest component for the loan availed. The scheme was announced by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy days after the Centre announced the lockdown from March 25

Mr. Narayanasamy on Friday held a meeting with representatives of various banks to assess disbursement of loans. The Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement, said so far 5,423 members representing 411 SHGs in Puducherry had availed the facility. In Karaikal, 2,914 women belonging to 213 SHGs had availed the loan, the statement said.

The Chief Minister has directed the banks to complete the loan disbursal to all SHGs in the next 15 days, it said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 7:15:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-govt-sanctions-special-loan-for-shgs/article31594612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY