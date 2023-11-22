Puducherry govt. rolls out Road Safety Policy

November 22, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has notified the revised Road Safety Policy, with a priority to reduce road accidents in the Union Territory by 50% in the next five years.

The policy has been formulated in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court and the Union Road Transport Ministry and provides the basis for working towards attaining the vision of an accident-free Puducherry by promoting safe mobility for all.

“Though the number of accidents from 2017 to 2021 has shown declining trends, the fatality rate per lakh population in Puducherry stands at 8.7 deaths per lakh population. This is one of the highest in the country and necessitates a suitable road safety policy and an appropriate action plan to reduce accidents and fatalities. The policy envisions a reduction in road accidents as well as fatalities by 50% between 2023 and 2028, with a minimum 10% reduction on a yearly basis,” a senior official said.

The policy also emphasises education, enforcement, engineering, emergency care, and the enactment and strengthening of institutional mechanisms.

The policy has also proposed road safety audits, the identification of black spots and vulnerable stretches, and carrying out necessary corrective measures. Locations with a high incidence of accidents will be mapped, and corrective measures will be undertaken to reduce conflicts in moving traffic.

According to a transport Department official, “As per the policy, the black spots on all major roads will be identified, and an action plan will be devised for eliminating them by providing proper pedestrian cross-overs and by providing speed-calming measures.”

Under the policy, various departments, such as transport, education, health, local administration, police, the public works department, revenue, and the town and country planning department, would coordinate and prepare action plans to reduce the incidence of road accidents from the present trend by 2028 and to maintain the zero growth level.

The road safety cell of the transport department would be reconstituted as the lead agency, which would coordinate with other departments and agencies. The cell would analyse data on road accidents and identify roads and categories of accident victims who should be focused upon. A dedicated road safety fund would also be created to fund various road safety activities.