GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry govt. official, four others booked in bribery case

The case was registered against the official for demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a company in exchange for a pollution control board clearance

Published - September 25, 2024 04:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The CBI has registered a bribery case against an officer in the Department of Science, Technology and Environment in Puducherry

The CBI has registered a bribery case against an officer in the Department of Science, Technology and Environment in Puducherry | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chennai, has registered a bribery case against a Scientific Officer in the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, N. Srinivasa Rao, a company director, and three other individuals in Puducherry.

The case was registered against Mr. Rao for demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh in exchange for a clearance from the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) for Vijaya Industrial Alcohols Limited, Sugar Mill Road, at Lingareddipalayam in the Union Territory. 

The others allegedly involved in the corruption case are Ravitchandirane Arvind, the director of Vijaya Industrial Alcohols Limited, M. Ramesh Kannan, a resident of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and S. Srinivasan and K. Sivanandam, both residents of Puducherry.  

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI said the Lingareddipalayam-based company had applied for a clearance from the PPCC, and Mr. Rao was entrusted with the responsibility of inspecting the factory before giving the clearance.

The officer demanded ₹2 lakh as bribe in exchange for the clearance, and the other accused persons arranged for the payment of the bribe, the investigation agency said.

Published - September 25, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / Puducherry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.