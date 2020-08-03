Puducherry govt. notifies Act to regulate street vending

Street vending has now been legitimised with the Government notifying the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. Hawkers selling vegetables on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai in Puducherry on Monday. Photo: S.S. Kumar

PUDUCHERRY

03 August 2020

Proposal aimed to safeguard livelihood of street vendors; panel to be formed

The Puducherry government has finally notified the amended Rules and Scheme to the Street Vendors’ (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, a long-pending proposal aimed at safeguarding the livelihood of street vendors.

The amended Puducherry Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood, Regulation of Street Vending and Licensing) Scheme, 2020, mandates that the respective ‘Town Vending Committees’, will now be responsible for enforcement of the policy and act as a decision-making body.

According to an official, a survey of street vendors would be carried out by the Town Vending Committees (TVC) and completed within a period of six months. No street vendor would be evicted and relocated till the survey was completed and certificate of vending issued to them.

“The government will constitute a TVC for each of the municipalities to regulate the functioning of the hawkers. The committees with representatives of vendors on board will issue certificates to eligible hawkers. The validity of a hawker’s certificate will be for three years from the period of issue after which they will have to submit fresh applications to the TVCs for renewal,” he said.

After the survey and identification of street vendors, they are required to pay fees based on the category of street vending. The TVCs will designate the vending zones as primary, secondary and tertiary considering the commercial potential, facilities and other such factors. The fees would be in the range of ₹750 to ₹3,000 per annum based on the guideline value for stationary and mobile vendors.

The vendors will also have a fixed time during which they will be allowed to put up stalls and sell items. The vending zones will be restricted to an area of 10 sq.feet not exceeding 25 sq.feet. The Act mandates that relocation of street vendors should be done only with the concurrence of the concerned TVCs, the official added.

“The notification of the Street Vendors Act is a welcome move. However, the government is yet to constitute the TVCs for conducting the survey of vendors. The amended Act has several irregularities that should be addressed so that the purpose of the Act would be served. No vendor should be relocated from their existing place and it is the duty of the government to protect the rights of this segment of the population to earn their livelihood,” said, R. Rajangam, secretary of the Puducherry unit of CPI (M).