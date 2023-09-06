Puducherry govt. issues order announcing implementation of 10% quota in medical admissions

September 06, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government on Tuesday issued an order announcing the decision to provide 10% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in admissions to medical courses from the current academic year.

A day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave its nod to implement the quota, the Chief Secretariat’s Health Division issued an order notifying the horizontal reservation of 10% of the total intake to students who have studied from Class I-XII in government-run schools in Puducherry and passed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test (NEET).

The reservation is for admissions to MBBS/BDS/BAMS courses under government quota seats in government/private self financing medical colleges in the Union Territory from the academic year 2023-24.

The government had taken a decision to provide the reservation at a Cabinet meeting held on July, 24 this year. The subject was referred to the MHA the next day, which sought several clarifications and gave its approval on Monday to implement the proposal. It communicated to the Chief Secretary that it had “no objection” to the implementation of quota for admissions to medical courses.

At the Teachers’ Day function organised by the School Education Department on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Home Minister [over the approval granted for the quota].

“Several people [Opposition parties in Puducherry] thought that the government will not be able to implement the policy. They started criticising me for referring the subject to the Centre. The previous Lieutenant Governor had made critical observations against providing reservation in admissions to medical courses. So when the new Cabinet took a similar decision, it had to be referred to the MHA. I have to overrule all the objections raised by the previous Lieutenant Governor...,” Ms. Tamilisai said.

Mr. Rangasamy said the quota would help 37 NEET-qualified government school students get medical admissions every year. “It will be of great help to poor students. Our effort is to improve the quality of government schools so that more students can clear the test.... The government is committed to fill all vacancies in teaching posts and improve school infrastructure,”’ he said.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam said the government would soon start distributing laptops to students. Speaker R. Selvam was present.