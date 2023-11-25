Puducherry govt. employees urged to read Preamble to Constitution of India

November 25, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As part of the celebrations to mark the Constitution Day on November 26, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has issued a circular directing government employees to read the Preamble to the Constitution online on https://wwwmygov.in/campaigns/constitution-day/ .

The certificate issued for reading the Preamble should be downloaded by the employees and the same should be submitted to the heads of departments. The Secretaries and HoDs are also requested to read the Preamble online, Under Secretary to Government, V. Jaisankar, said in the circular issued on Saturday.

Further, the Secretaries and HoDs are requested to arrange a reading of the Preamble on November 27 in their respective offices. The circular is applicable to employees of various government departments, Public Sector Undertakings, Corporations, Boards, autonomous bodies and educational institutions, the circular said.