HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry govt. employees urged to read Preamble to Constitution of India

November 25, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the celebrations to mark the Constitution Day on November 26, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has issued a circular directing government employees to read the Preamble to the Constitution online on https://wwwmygov.in/campaigns/constitution-day/ . 

The certificate issued for reading the Preamble should be downloaded by the employees and the same should be submitted to the heads of departments. The Secretaries and HoDs are also requested to read the Preamble online, Under Secretary to Government, V. Jaisankar, said in the circular issued on Saturday.  

Further, the Secretaries and HoDs are requested to arrange a reading of the Preamble on November 27 in their respective offices. The circular is applicable to employees of various government departments, Public Sector Undertakings, Corporations, Boards, autonomous bodies and educational institutions, the circular said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.