Puducherry govt. contemplating legal action against L-G, says Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY

27 June 2020 23:54 IST

Chief Minister blames Bedi for agitation launched by fishermen

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said his government was seriously contemplating legal action against Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi for flouting the orders of Madras High Court.

In an audio message to media, the Chief Minister said the court while disposing of the appeal, had vested the power for day-to-day administration with the Chief Minister and Ministers.

The court had observed that the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers were binding on the Chief Secretary and Secretaries. The Lt. Governor was bound to give accord to the decisions taken by the Cabinet.

In case of “serious” differences of opinion, the Lt. Governor could refer the subject to the President.

The Lt. Governor has no independent authority to overrule the decision of the Council of Ministers, take unilateral decisions and give directions to officials.

“I myself have written several letters asking her not to interfere in the day-to-day administration of the elected government. She has not bothered to listen. We are taking steps to initiate legal proceedings against her,” the Chief Minister said.

Blaming the Lt. Governor for the agitation launched by the fishermen on Friday, the Chief Minister said Ms. Bedi failed to give her consent to disburse financial assistance to fishermen during ban period. For several years, the government had been extending financial assistance to fishermen for their livelihood loss during the ban period. Last year too, the assistance was given, he said.

When the file pertaining to the subject was referred to the Lt. Governor, Ms. Bedi returned the proposal asking government to conduct a survey to weed out fishermen drawing elderly pension and other benefits from the beneficiary list, the Chief Minister said.