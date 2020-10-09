Puducherry govt. announces winners of best teacher awards

PUDUCHERRY

09 October 2020 00:22 IST

Govt. declares winners of the State Best Teachers Awards in various categories under the Directorate of School Education

The government on Thursday announced winners of the State Best Teachers Awards in various categories under the Directorate of School Education. The awardees are as follows: The Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Awards: Primary Level: K. Sivapraghaasan, PST, Savarayalu Nayagar Govt. Girls Primary School, Puducherry and Selvarany S., HM (P), Govt. Primary School, T.R. Pattinam, Karaikal. Advertising Advertising Secondary Level: D. Selvaraj, TGT (Science), Societe Progressiste Govt. Aided High School , Puducherry, and V. Rex Radhakrishnan, TGT (Maths) Govt. Girls High School, T.R. Pattinam, Karaikal. The Chief Minister’s Special Awards: Language Teacher: M. Anjugam, TGT Tamil Govt. High School, Vizhidiyur, Karaikal. Karaikal region: R. Kalaivani, HM, Gr- II, Govt. Middle School, Neivatcherry, and M. Sundarambal, PST, Govt. Primary School, Garudapalayam, TR Pattinam. Mahe region: A.C.H Ashraf, TGT (Malayalam), C.E. Bharathan Govt. Higher Secondary School. Yanam region: Mary Agnes Vimala Devi D., HM (P), Dr. Zakhir Hussain Govt. Eng. Medium Primary School. Education Minister’s Regional Awards: Puducherry: D. Dharani Dharan, PST, Govt. Primary School, Ayyankuttipalayam; K. Boologanathan, Lecturer (Chemistry), Pavendar Bharathidasan Govt. Higher Secondary School, Puransingaplayam; R. Parthiban, Vice-Principal, Ansari Duraisamy Govt. Higher Secondary School, Thondanianatham; R. Anbalagan, Lecturer (Botany), Jeevanandam Govt. Higher Secondary School, Karamanikuppam, V. Mahadevan, PST, Govt. High School, Kanuvapet and M. Ramakrishnan, PST, Govt. Primary School, Sulthanpet. Woman Teacher Awards: M. Ezhilarasi, PST, Govt. Primary School, Vennila Nagar, Puducherry, M. Radha, PST, Govt. Primary School, Nainarmandapam, Puducherry, R. Gomathy, PST, Savarayalu Nayagar Govt. Girls Primary School, Puducherry and D. Hemamalini, HM (P) Govt. Primary School, Sanjeevirayanpet, Puducherry. Technical Teacher award: S. Senthilkumaran, PET, Govt. Higher Secondary School, Alankuppam, Puducherry.