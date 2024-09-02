Puducherry govt. announces subsidy for electricity consumed by domestic consumers

In a bid to reduce the financial burden of public due to the hike in power tariff, the Puducherry government has decided to provide subsidy to the electricity consumed by domestic consumers.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Electricity portfolio, in a statement on Monday said the government would provide a subsidy of 45 paise per unit for 100 units consumed. A subsidy of 40 paise per unit would be given to 101-200 units, the statement said.

The existing scheme to provide free power to farmers would continue, he said adding that even after the hike imposed by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission the tariff was less compared to Tamil Nadu. The decision to provide subsidy would help bring the tariff to the pre-hike stage, he said.

