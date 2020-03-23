Puducherry govt. announces lockdown

The State Cabinet has decided to go for a complete lockdown of the Union Territory till March 31.

Briefing reporters after chairing a Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the government decided to impose curbs on the movement of people as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of the COVID-19.

Except for shops selling medicines, grocery items, vegetables, milk and other essential items, all business establishments will be closed in the Union Territory till March 31. All liquor shops will remain closed till March 31, he said.

The government on Saturday imposed section 144 of CrPC restricting the gathering of more than four persons in public places in Puducherry as a preventive measures to contain the COVID-19, the Chief Minister said adding the feedback revealed lack of public cooperation hence decided to impose more stringent regulations.

Precautionary case

“We have only one confirmed COVID-19 case in U.T. (Mahe). But considering the spread of virus in rest of the States, we need to take precautionary measures. All vehicular movement, including two-wheelers, will be suspended unless there is a compelling reason. I appeal to the people to cooperate with the regulations,” he said.

He appealed to the public to put off marriages and other public gathering functions till end of this month.