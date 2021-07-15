Puducherry government will take administrative and legal steps on Cauvery issue, says Minister

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the CM had convened a meeting of legislators from Karaikal region and officials on Wednesday, to work out a strategy to oppose the Karnataka government’s move to construct Mekedatu dam

The Puducherry government will take administrative and legal steps to protect the rights of farmers in Karaikal to draw Cauvery water as allotted by the tribunal, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said on Thursday

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the Chief Minister had convened a meeting of legislators from Karaikal region and officials on Wednesday to work out the strategy to oppose Karnataka government’s move to construct Mekedatu dam.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister expressing the concerns of farmers in Karaikal region. The construction of the dam would deprive the farmers of Karaikal from getting 7 tmc of Cauvery water allotted by the tribunal. The construction of the dam in the bordering areas of Tamil Nadu would impact the flow of water to the Delta region, he said.

“The letter to the Prime Minister is only the first step. If Karnataka goes ahead with the plan, the government will take other steps like Tamil Nadu did in opposing the dam project. We will also take legal steps. The rights of farmers will be protected at any cost,” the Minister said.

He said the Kamaraj Manimandapam would be inaugurated very soon. The government was planning to “invite very important people” for the inaugural, he added.

The Minister, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said he had held a review meeting and pending projects would be completed in a phased manner.