Puducherry government will take a policy decision on private school for not paying lease fee, says Minister

March 27, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government will soon take a policy decision on the course of action to be initiated against a private school for not paying lease fee for the allotted land, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam said in the Assembly on Monday.

The Study School at Kalapet owed to the government about ₹54 crore as lease fee for the land. The government had given around 21 acres at Kalapet to the school on a 19-year lease agreement, he said while replying to a calling attention motion by BJP MLA P. M. L. Kalyanasundaram.

Mr. Kalyanasundaram had raised the motion regarding renewal of rent agreement, collection of outstanding fees and acquisition of unused land from the school.

The Minister said the management owed ₹54 crore as arrears for the land given for starting the school. “More than 2,000 students are studying in the school and any action on the part of the government against the management will disrupt the academic future of the students. The government is considering a policy decision on the future course of action against the school,” he said.

Mr. Kalyanasundaram said the school was collecting about ₹400 crore annually as fee from students. The employees are paid ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 every month. The school was only utilising only 5 acres of the allotted land and the rest of the allotted land had been lying idle for years , he added.