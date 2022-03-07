Puducherry government will provide assistance to set up pharmaceutical companies: Rangasamy

Special Correspondent March 07, 2022 18:45 IST

Special Correspondent March 07, 2022 18:45 IST

Systems will be put in place to expedite the process, says Chief Minister

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. | Photo Credit: File photo

Systems will be put in place to expedite the process, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday said the government would extend all assistance to corporates interested in setting up pharmaceutical companies in the Union Territory. Addressing a pre-investors meet organised jointly by the Department of Drugs Control and the Pondicherry Drugs Manufacturers Association, the Chief Minister said systems would be put in place to expedite the setting up of pharmaceutical companies. The Union Territory once had a large number of pharmaceutical companies, but over the years, the number of pharma industries dwindled due to various reasons. The government was taking steps to utilise unused land acquired for the Special Economic Zone in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Efforts would be made to set up pharmaceutical companies in the land available there, Mr. Rangasamy added.



Our code of editorial values