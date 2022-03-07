Puducherry government will provide assistance to set up pharmaceutical companies: Rangasamy
Systems will be put in place to expedite the process, says Chief Minister
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday said the government would extend all assistance to corporates interested in setting up pharmaceutical companies in the Union Territory.
Addressing a pre-investors meet organised jointly by the Department of Drugs Control and the Pondicherry Drugs Manufacturers Association, the Chief Minister said systems would be put in place to expedite the setting up of pharmaceutical companies.
The Union Territory once had a large number of pharmaceutical companies, but over the years, the number of pharma industries dwindled due to various reasons. The government was taking steps to utilise unused land acquired for the Special Economic Zone in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Efforts would be made to set up pharmaceutical companies in the land available there, Mr. Rangasamy added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.