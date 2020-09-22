Puducherry Government whip tests positive for COVID-19

R. K. R Anantharaman

PUDUCHERRY:

22 September 2020 10:43 IST

R.K.R Anantharaman is the fifth legislator to have tested positive for novel coronavirus disease in the Union Territory.

The Puducherry Government whip R.K.R Anantharaman has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Health Department official, the Congress legislator developed symptoms of the virus two days ago. His test results came on Monday night and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, the official said.

So far 23,191 people got infected and 467 people have succumbed after contracting the virus in UT.