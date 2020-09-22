Puducherry

Puducherry Government whip tests positive for COVID-19

R. K. R Anantharaman

The Puducherry Government whip R.K.R Anantharaman has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Health Department official, the Congress legislator developed symptoms of the virus two days ago. His test results came on Monday night and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, the official said.

Mr. Anantharaman is the fifth legislator to have tested positive for novel coronavirus disease in the Union Territory.

So far 23,191 people got infected and 467 people have succumbed after contracting the virus in UT.

