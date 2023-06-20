HamberMenu
Puducherry government urged to include 30 castes from Union Territory in Central OBC list

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, the Social Justice Forum said there was a move to include 80 more castes from six States in the OBC list and said 30 castes from the U.T. too, should be included so that they could avail of reservation benefits

June 20, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Justice Forum has urged the Puducherry government to prevail upon the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) to include 30 more castes from the Union Territory, in the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, the forum said there was a move now to include 80 more castes from six states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the list.

The memorandum noted that the Communist Party of India had formed the State Backward Classes Commission (SBCC) while the party shared power in the UT. Since then, the forum has been recommending the inclusion of around 25 to 30 castes in the OBC list. In 2016, the State Commission had recommended to the NCBC the inclusion of 30 castes from the UT in the Central list.

If not included in the list, these castes would not be eligible for 27 % OBC reservation in Central government departments, public sector undertakings and educational institutions that fall under the Union government, the memorandum said.

The memorandum was signed by former Minister and CPI leader R. Viswanathan, forum secretary T. Geethanthan and president T.N. Thanaraman.

