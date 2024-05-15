GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry government urged to fill up 85 vacant faculty posts at IGMCRI

The Pondicherry State Students-Parents Welfare Association has written to CM N. Rangasamy and Lt Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan in this regard

Published - May 15, 2024 01:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute. File photograph

The Pondicherry State Students-Parents Welfare Association has urged the Puducherry government to take urgent measures to fill the vacant posts of professors, associate professors and senior resident doctors at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), on a priority basis.

In a letter addressed to Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, V. Balasubramanian, president of the Association said IGMCRI was facing an acute shortage of faculty members. As many as 85 posts of professors, associate professors and senior resident doctors have been lying vacant. Failure to fill up these posts would cause irreparable damage to the student community and will place the government in a bad light, he pointed out.

Though the management of IGMCRI had issued a notification for the filling up of these posts in March, the move was put on hold in the wake of the Model Code of Code coming into force due to the Lok Sabha elections. The Puducherry government should get the approval of the Election Commission of India and start the recruitment process immediately, he said.

